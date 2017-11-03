Astros Elation, Texans Misery Perfectly Captured On Houston Chronicle Cover

It’s been a week of soaring highs and crushing lows in Houston.

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the franchise’s first World Series Championship. Less than 24 hours later, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun, who’d taken the NFL by storm through eight weeks, saw his season come to a screeching halt after he tore his ACL in practice.

That unbelievable emotional roller coaster was perfectly captured by the Houston Chronicle on Friday. Check out the paper’s sports cover:

Never a simple, easy time for Houston sports fans, even after one of their teams makes history — as the Chronicle sports cover shows. pic.twitter.com/ZTQF3mIPIg — Todd Stone (@_ToddStone) November 3, 2017

That about sums it up.

Given that the Astros’ celebration parade took place Friday, perhaps Houston was able to cheer up a bit. Plus, Watson — who once played a game on a torn ACL while he was at Clemson — is giving fans every reason to believe he’ll come back stronger.

Still, what an emotionally exhausting week in the Magnolia City.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images