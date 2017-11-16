Automotive News Roundup: Subaru To Debut Three-Row SUV In Los Angeles

Auto show season nearly is upon us, and so too are new product reveals.

Just as many department stores started decorating for the holidays before Halloween, some manufacturers already are starting to roll out some of their 2019 models before they throw out their 2017 calendars. The few last weeks therefore have seen some cryptic posts on social media teasing automakers’ big reveals.

Not every firm attends these conventions, however, and manufacturers such as Tesla have been occupied by more serious matters this week.

Here are some of this week’s major stories from the automotive industry:

Subaru To Bring Production Version Of Three-Row Crossover To Los Angeles Auto Show

Subaru will soon have a three-row SUV in its lineup once again.

The Japanese company tweeted a teaser photo Tuesday of the 2019 Ascent, which it will debut Nov. 28 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Ascent will be a production version of the concept that Subaru debuted earlier this year.

Slated for release in 2018 as a model year 2019 vehicle, the Ascent will be Subaru’s first three-row crossover since it discontinued the Tribeca in 2014.

Tesla Plans To Fight Lawsuit Accusing It Of Racial Discrimination

It’s been a rough couple of months for Tesla.

Tesla says it plans to fight a lawsuit filed Monday by former employee Marcus Vaughn on behalf of a group of black workers, alleging that the company’s Fremont, Calif., factory is a “hotbed” for racial discrimination. In a blog post on Tuesday, Tesla refuted the claims Vaughn made in the suit, and came after the integrity of the attorney representing him.

“The trial lawyer who filed this lawsuit has a long track record of extorting money for meritless claims and using the threat of media attacks and expensive trial costs to get companies to settle,” Tesla wrote. “At Tesla, we would rather pay 10 times the settlement demand in legal fees and fight to the ends of the Earth than give in to extortion and allow this abuse of the legal system.”

