Bills’ Kelvin Benjamin Carted Off Field After Suffering Knee Injury

Bills Mafia is holding its collective breath.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin went down with a right knee injury during the first drive of his team’s Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Benjamin, who the Bills acquired from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline, held his knee in obvious pain, was helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room. The Bills quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Here’s the play:

Here's a look at the Kelvin Benjamin injury. #Bills pic.twitter.com/3OoyOGRrwy — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 19, 2017

Here’s another angle:

Here’s a better angle on the Kelvin Benjamin right knee injury. He grabbed the back of the knee. Being carted to the locker room now. #bills pic.twitter.com/OXYFdOuKvU — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 19, 2017

And here’s Benjamin being carted off the field at StubHub Center:

This doesn’t look good for the 26-year-old Florida State product.

Benjamin missed the 2015 season after suffering a torn left ACL during the Panthers’ preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images