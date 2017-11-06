Bomani Jones Eviscerates Julio Jones, Falcons After Loss To Panthers

Bomani Jones never will trust the Atlanta Falcons.

The ESPN commentator and former co-host of “Highly Questionable with Dan Le Batard” has delivered a few blazing rants against the Falcons, and he returned to the show this week just in time to discuss the Falcons’ loss to the Carolina Panthers that included a huge dropped touchdown by star receiver Julio Jones.

So Jones, as he’s known to do when the Falcons are involved, absolutely went in on the defending NFC champions.

Bomani is back on Highly Questionable and talking about the Falcons again pic.twitter.com/C7trqwxhI1 — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) November 6, 2017

“This is like his eighth year, right?” Jones said. “And that’s the first time he looked like a Falcon was in that moment right there. And do you realize how good you have to be to resist all that Falcon that gets all over you in seven years of playing for that team? Give that dude credit for an incredible immune system to go with those great hands and all of that speed.”

We guess he tried to compliment the Pro-Bowl receiver.

Atlanta fell to 4-4 and looks lost on offense under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, so we’re sure this isn’t the last time Jones will torch the Falcons this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images