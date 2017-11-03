Chase Elliott Refuses To Answer Questions About Revenge On Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott was well aware what every reporter was going to ask him when he arrived at Texas Motor Speedway, and he decided not to give them the chance.

Elliott, during a press conference Friday, told everybody in the media center that he refused to answer any questions regarding his payback plans for Denny Hamlin.

After issuing an apology for putting the No. 24 in the wall at Martinsville Speedway, Hamlin told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday that it’s “OK” if Elliott races him extra close in Texas. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, however, didn’t give any indication of whether he intends to do so.

“Definitely not happy about it, and I don’t think a whole lot has changed,” Elliott said. “But no, I’m not going to answer y’all’s questions, whether I’m going to get him back or not. So don’t even ask, because you’re not going to hear it from me. Just don’t go there.”

Although he kept his cards close to his vest, one thing is clear: the crowd at TMS will pull for Elliott, regardless of whether he leans on the No. 11 more than usual in the AAA Texas 500.

