David Ortiz Hilariously Picks Red Sox To Win World Series Game 7

David Ortiz has had some rough luck predicting the outcome of the 2017 World Series, and that’s going to continue Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox legendary slugger had incorrectly picked the winner of each of the first six games of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros heading into Game 7.

So who did Ortiz pick to win the winner-take-all Game 7?

The Red Sox, of course.

Big Papi initially refused to make a selection during FOX’s pregame show at Dodger Stadium, not wanting to jinx one of the teams, but when pressed by Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas, he reluctantly picked Boston to win Game 7.

It’s a bold strategy, but it’s not going to pay off.

Guess it’ll be 0-7 for Big Papi in this World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images