Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Dunk On Willie Cauley-Stein With Powerful Slam

by on Wed, Nov 1, 2017 at 8:30PM
Jaylen Brown is one of the best dunkers in the NBA, and Willie Cauley-Stein found that out the hard way in Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics forward received a pass from Kyrie Irving, drove to the basket and threw down a powerful slam on the Kings center.

Watch it in the video below.

It was two of Brown’s 12 first-quarter points, which led all scorers and helped Boston take a 27-24 lead after 12 minutes.

All-Star Weekend isn’t until February, but wouldn’t it be fun to see Brown participate in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest?

