Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Dunk On Willie Cauley-Stein With Powerful Slam

Jaylen Brown is one of the best dunkers in the NBA, and Willie Cauley-Stein found that out the hard way in Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics forward received a pass from Kyrie Irving, drove to the basket and threw down a powerful slam on the Kings center.

Watch it in the video below.

Jaylen Brown wants to get in on #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes too! Don't miss this vicious dunk 👀 pic.twitter.com/4lVP3jdo3e — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2017

It was two of Brown’s 12 first-quarter points, which led all scorers and helped Boston take a 27-24 lead after 12 minutes.

All-Star Weekend isn’t until February, but wouldn’t it be fun to see Brown participate in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images