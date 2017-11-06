Deion Sanders Absolutely Roasts Tony Romo After CBS Broadcast Call-Out

Tony Romo has received almost universal praise since he began his broadcasting career. But the Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS lead analyst made a fatal mistake Sunday: He called out Deion Sanders.

While breaking down a replay in the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Chiefs, Romo pointed out Marcus Peters’ lack of physicality defending the run, mentioning that the Kansas City cornerback “makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes.”

If you know anything about Sanders, he doesn’t like to be insulted. And when the Hall of Fame cornerback caught wind of Romo’s comments Sunday night, he didn’t hold back.

Tony Romo made a joke about Deion Sanders’ poor tackling today. So Deion got Romo back by absolutely roasting him on the NFL Network. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HcEmvgASNY — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) November 6, 2017

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road, so I got to come at you, man,” Sanders said on NFL Network. “Ten years as a starter, you were 2-4 in the playoffs, (You) ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet.

But now, Sanders is not interested in burying the hatchet.

“Tony, what’s going on man?” he continued. “I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak (Prescott) says hi, and bye.

Tony, leave me alone man. I got a lot of ammunition man. How many interceptions, 19 in 2012? Come on, you threw to everybody but me.”

Sanders also added an extra jab on Twitter, again calling out Romo for failing to win any rings in Dallas. (Deion won two.)

Much. And never won nothing. Lol https://t.co/DeLopThuAP — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 6, 2017

It appears Romo just learned one of the important lessons of broadcasting: Don’t come after Prime Time.

