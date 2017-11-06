Lamar Odom Collapses In Nightclub, Is ‘Doing Great’ After Scary Scene

Lamar Odom appears to have had a rough weekend.

The former NBA player and reality television personality collapsed early Sunday morning in Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows, according to TMZ. A persona at the scene claims Odom had been drinking for several hours before he collapsed around 2 a.m.

TMZ obtained and published video of the aftermath of Odom’s collapse. He seems conscious as security helps him off the floor.

Odom’s representatives blamed his collapse on dehydration.

“Lamar’s rep says he collapsed due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier in the day without the necessary fluids in his system,” TMZ writes. “They also said it was very hot in the club, while adding … he’s ‘doing great.'”

Odom’s issues with alcohol and substance abuse are well-documented. Here’s hoping his collapse isn’t part of a wider and more worrying trend in his life.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images