Donald Trump Rips LaVar Ball As War Of Words Over LiAngelo Ball Escalates.

Donald Trump wants you to believe he’s a one-man diplomatic corps.
The U.S. president claimed Wednesday on Twitter he alone was responsible for LiAngelo Ball’s return from China following his shoplifting arrest. Trump’s assertion contradicts that of the UCLA basketball player’s father, LaVar Ball, who insisted Monday night on CNN Trump did little to secure his release from custody.
Ball’s refusal to thank Trump drew this sharp rebuke.
UCLA suspended LiAngelo Ball and teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill indefinitely, so their basketball exploits won’t knock the Trump vs. LaVar Ball feud from the headlines. The free world probably will be worse off because of it.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
