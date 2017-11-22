Donald Trump Rips LaVar Ball As War Of Words Over LiAngelo Ball Escalates.

Donald Trump wants you to believe he’s a one-man diplomatic corps.

The U.S. president claimed Wednesday on Twitter he alone was responsible for LiAngelo Ball’s return from China following his shoplifting arrest. Trump’s assertion contradicts that of the UCLA basketball player’s father, LaVar Ball, who insisted Monday night on CNN Trump did little to secure his release from custody.

Ball’s refusal to thank Trump drew this sharp rebuke.

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

UCLA suspended LiAngelo Ball and teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill indefinitely, so their basketball exploits won’t knock the Trump vs. LaVar Ball feud from the headlines. The free world probably will be worse off because of it.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images