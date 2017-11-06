Eagles Run Out Of Fireworks In Blowout Win Over Broncos In Week 9

The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring beyond their means.

Some who attended the Eagles’ Week 9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field might have noticed muted touchdown celebrations toward the end of game. That’s because the Eagles scored so many touchdowns they exhausted their supply of celebratory fireworks. Philadelphia used Twitter to apologize for their absence of fireworks.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel accepted the Eagles’ apology on the city’s behalf.

These are the ONLY kind of fireworks we like @PhillyFireDept! Please keep the celebrations safe @Eagles fans! #fireiseveryonesfight https://t.co/A4a8DWOxiC — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) November 6, 2017

Philadelphia scored seven touchdowns in the 51-23 win over Denver, taking their NFL-high total to 32 TDs this season. They also lead the league with 283 points scored.

That can only mean staff at Lincoln Financial Field should stockpile fireworks ahead of the Eagles’ next home game: Week 12 game against the lowly Chicago Bears.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images