Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Back On (Again) After Court Denies Motion

If you’re skeptical, it’s OK. We don’t blame you. But the Cowboys just received some bad news.
Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension is back on after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied the emergency injunction request filed by the NFL Players Association on behalf of the Dallas running back.
Elliott is set to begin serving his suspension Sunday when the Cowboys face the Falcons in Atlanta. He is not eligible to play until Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24.
For those wondering whether Elliott has any more options when it comes to fighting the suspension…
Elliott’s suspension, which was handed down by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, stems from a year-long investigation conducted by the league into domestic violence allegations made by Elliott’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.
Elliott, 22, was never charged and has denied any wrongdoing.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP