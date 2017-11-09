Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Back On (Again) After Court Denies Motion

If you’re skeptical, it’s OK. We don’t blame you. But the Cowboys just received some bad news.

Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension is back on after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied the emergency injunction request filed by the NFL Players Association on behalf of the Dallas running back.

Elliott is set to begin serving his suspension Sunday when the Cowboys face the Falcons in Atlanta. He is not eligible to play until Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24.

NFL attorney Paul Clement noted standard on courts intervening in labor disputes is "one of the most daunting standards known to law." 2nd Circuit said Ezekiel Elliott's side didn't meet it. Did order expedited appeal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2017

In case this is unclear: Ezekiel Elliott is suspended, right now. Set to begin serving 6-game suspension Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2017

Latest from New York on Ezekiel Elliott, who is suspended immediately after the 2nd Circuit denied his motion for an injunction. pic.twitter.com/rmiuI8KPlv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2017

For those wondering whether Elliott has any more options when it comes to fighting the suspension…

2d Circuit denies Elliott's request for an injunction pending resolution of appeal. NFL free to (re)suspend him for 6 games. 2d Circuit will set expedited appeals schedule. — Gabe Feldman (@SportsLawGuy) November 9, 2017

Zeke is out of plausible options to save his 6 games. Can still file en banc appeal with 2d Cir and petition SCOTUS, but those are the longest of long shots. — Gabe Feldman (@SportsLawGuy) November 9, 2017

“He’s virtually out of options…” LATEST on Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension:

📺 | NFL Network legal analyst @SportsLawGuy pic.twitter.com/8b18wsa6ty — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 9, 2017

Elliott’s suspension, which was handed down by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, stems from a year-long investigation conducted by the league into domestic violence allegations made by Elliott’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott, 22, was never charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images