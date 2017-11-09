Colin Cowherd Predicts Celtics Will Become NBA’s ‘Version’ Of Patriots

In the midst of a 10-game winning streak, the Boston Celtics are the talk of the NBA. And even before the team’s surprising success without Gordon Hayward, many anticipated it wouldn’t be long before the C’s became true NBA championship contenders.

Colin Cowherd, however, took the hyperbole to a whole new level Thursday morning.

During an episode of “The Herd,” the popular radio host reacted the Celtics’ 107-96 win home win over the rival Los Angeles Lakers. While comparing the two teams’ respective rebuilding efforts, Cowherd offered a staggeringly lofty prediction for the C’s. Check this out:

"The Boston Celtics will be the New England Patriots, and completely dominate a conference for the next 10 years." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Bc3pK0NZGy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 9, 2017

OK, let’s pump the brakes.

Are the Celtics talented? Yup. Do they have a good coach? You bet. Do they have the front office necessary to create a culture of sustained excellence? Eh, we’ll see — but probably.

Still, the New England Patriots exist in realm of their own. Duplicating what they’ve done in the NFL For the past 16 years might be near-impossible in any professional sports league, but especially in the NBA, where one legitimate superstar can shift the balance of power immediately.

