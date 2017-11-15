FIA, F1 Aim To Improve Security ‘At All Events’ Following Brazil Attacks

The FIA is taking swift action in response to the recent attempted robberies at the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix.

The sport’s governing body announced Wednesday that it will review its security protocols for races Dec. 6 at the next World Motor Sport Council meeting.

The decision to look for ways to make race weekends safer for fans and team personnel follows a weekend, in which workers for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Sauber F1 Team and Pirelli were attacked as they left the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. The incident with Pirelli’s fan also forced F1 and the FIA to cancel a two-day tire test it had planed at Interlagos.

“In the continued spirit of positive collaboration with Formula One, the council will then discuss the ways in which a more consistent and effective security procedure can be applied at all events of the FIA Formula One World Championship, the FIA said in a statement.

“The findings will also be shared with other FIA championship organisers to maximise the positive impact this can have across all motor sport.

F1 and the @fia are to work together to improve procedures going forward https://t.co/Ygu2Rn4XTk — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2017

Liberty Media, F1’s commercial rights holder is being asked to compile reports on all the attempted robberies during the race weekend in Brazil ahead of the meeting. Those reports will be presented to members of the FIA and the WMSC in a bid to ensure nothing like that happens again.

Thumbnail photo via Honda Racing