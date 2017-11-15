Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports List 2018 Includes Jose Altuve, Julio Jones

Forbes released its annual “30 Under 30” list this week, and the 2018 sports version features a perennial batting champion, an All-Pro wide receiver, a No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and more.
According to Forbes, the list highlights “the athletes and entrepreneurs in the sports world changing the game on and off the field.” All of the folks named, as you might have guessed, are under 30 years old.
Although the reasons for each selection are unique to the individual, there’s no denying this year’s list features an impressive collection of athletes. Here’s a look at the full 30, in alphabetical order, with more information on each athlete available at the link on the bottom.
Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
Canelo Alvarez, boxer
Tori Bowie, track athlete, Team USA
David Braun, manager, corporate partnerships, Harlem Globetrotters
Kam Chancellor, safety, Seattle Seahawks
Patrick Collins, NFL agent, Creative Artists Agency
Anthony Davis, forward, New Orleans Pelicans
Giovani Dos Santos, forward, Los Angeles Galaxy
Alison Gallagher, executive, Creative Artists Agency
Dior Ginyard, manager, player affairs, NFL Players Association
Braden Holtby, goaltender, Washington Capitals
Julio Jones, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons
Gus Kenworthy, freestyle skier, Team USA
Hilary Knight, forward, Boston Pride
Kyle Larson, driver, Chip Ganassi Racing
Kawhi Leonard, forward, San Antonio Spurs
Jessica Long, swimmer, Team USA
Christina Milano, director of business development, Excel Sports Management
Amanda Nunes, UFC fighter
Anthony Rizzo, first baseman, Chicago Cubs
Alex Rosen, counsel, Major League Baseball
Preetam Sen, director, partnership sales, City Football Group
Daniel Sillman, CEO, Relevant Sports
Jack Sock, tennis player, Team USA
Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Detroit Lions
Sloane Stephens, tennis player, Team USA
P.K. Subban, defenseman, Nashville Predators
Christian Taylor, track athlete, Team USA
Anthony Vennare, cofounder, Fitt
Zachary Weiner, cofounder, Overtime
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. (Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images)
