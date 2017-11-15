Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports List 2018 Includes Jose Altuve, Julio Jones

Forbes released its annual “30 Under 30” list this week, and the 2018 sports version features a perennial batting champion, an All-Pro wide receiver, a No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and more.

According to Forbes, the list highlights “the athletes and entrepreneurs in the sports world changing the game on and off the field.” All of the folks named, as you might have guessed, are under 30 years old.

Although the reasons for each selection are unique to the individual, there’s no denying this year’s list features an impressive collection of athletes. Here’s a look at the full 30, in alphabetical order, with more information on each athlete available at the link on the bottom.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

Canelo Alvarez, boxer

Tori Bowie, track athlete, Team USA

David Braun, manager, corporate partnerships, Harlem Globetrotters

Kam Chancellor, safety, Seattle Seahawks

Patrick Collins, NFL agent, Creative Artists Agency

Anthony Davis, forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Giovani Dos Santos, forward, Los Angeles Galaxy

Alison Gallagher, executive, Creative Artists Agency

Dior Ginyard, manager, player affairs, NFL Players Association

Braden Holtby, goaltender, Washington Capitals

Julio Jones, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons

Gus Kenworthy, freestyle skier, Team USA

Hilary Knight, forward, Boston Pride

Kyle Larson, driver, Chip Ganassi Racing

Kawhi Leonard, forward, San Antonio Spurs

Jessica Long, swimmer, Team USA

Christina Milano, director of business development, Excel Sports Management

Amanda Nunes, UFC fighter

Anthony Rizzo, first baseman, Chicago Cubs

Alex Rosen, counsel, Major League Baseball

Preetam Sen, director, partnership sales, City Football Group

Daniel Sillman, CEO, Relevant Sports

Jack Sock, tennis player, Team USA

Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Sloane Stephens, tennis player, Team USA

P.K. Subban, defenseman, Nashville Predators

Christian Taylor, track athlete, Team USA

Anthony Vennare, cofounder, Fitt

Zachary Weiner, cofounder, Overtime

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. (Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images)