Former Celtics Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder Hug Before Playing As Opponents

The Boston Celtics tenures of Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder ended the same way: via a trade.

Both players were moved prior to this season in order to pave the way for the current Celtics team that now sits atop the Eastern Conference.

Bradley was sent to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Marcus Morris, a big man with a much more team-friendly deal. Crowder was part of the package that included Isaiah Thomas sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

And Monday, the two were back on the court together again, but as opponents.

Here’s their interaction.

Both players have continued to play integral roles on their new teams, each averaging more than 25 minutes played per game.

Thumbnail Photo Via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images