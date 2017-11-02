Marseille’s Patrice Evra Kicks Fan In Head In Europa League Soccer Game

What could compel Patrice Evra to do such a thing?

The Olympique Marseille defender kicked a fan of his own team in the head Thursday prior to the UEFA Europa League game against Vitoria. Videos and photos of the shocking incident are doing the rounds on the internet.

The referee issued Evra a red card before the start of the game, giving him another place in European soccer’s hall of shame.

Marseille fans had subjected Evra to a half-hour of abuse and had approached the field when he attacked them, according to Get French Football.

Evra’s attack on the fan has drawn comparison’s to ex-Manchester United star Eric Cantona’s infamous 1995 kung-fu kick against a Crystal Palace fan during a Premier League game. England’s Football Association banned Cantona nine months for his offense.

Expect UEFA to hit Evra, 36, with a heavy sanction in the coming days.

