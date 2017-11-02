Deshaun Watson Injury: Texans Reportedly Fear QB Suffered Torn ACL In Practice

Deshaun Watson is having one of the best rookie seasons by an NFL quarterback in recent memory, but the Houston Texans star’s first pro campaign might have just ended because of an injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday that the Texans are concerned Watson could have a torn ACL as a result of a non-contact play at practice.

Sources: #Texans QB fear Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice today. A non-contact injury. MRI coming to confirm. Awful, awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

Tom Savage, who started for the Texans at quarterback in Week 1 before being replaced by Watson at halftime, likely will start Sunday when Houston takes on the Indianapolis Colts.

Watson has thrown for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions through seven games. The Texans have a 3-4 record.

