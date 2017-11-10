Get Super Pumped With Julian Edelman’s Comeback-Themed Spotify Playlist

Julian Edelman just released his first album — sort of.

“Comeback,” the official Spotify playlist of the New Enlgand Patriots wideout, dropped Thursday, and it features tunes from all ends of the musical spectrum. The playlist features a collection of songs that Edelman is listening to as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered during the preseason.

Listen to “Comeback” in the Spotify player below:

We have to hand it to Jules, as his playlist really does feature a variety of genres. Led Zeppelin, Kanye West, M83, Kendrick Lamar, Queens of the Stone Age — they’re all here.

Oh, there’s an album cover too.

Admit it: you’d buy one.

In case you haven’t noticed, Edelman’s been extremely busy during his time away from the field. In addition to making the playlist, the 31-year-old has released his first book, gotten a custome “FIFA” package from EA Sports and even opened his pop-up shop on Newbury Street in Boston.