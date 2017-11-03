Watch This Monster Truck Rip Of Historic, Minute-Long Nose Wheelie

Say what you want about monster trucks, but we think they’re awesome.

And, of all the monster trucks, perhaps none is more awesome than Grave Digger.

To prove we’re not crazy, look at the madness that took place during Monster Jam night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last week:

For those keeping score at home, that’s a 1-minute, 13-second nose wheelie. Oh, and it set a Monster Jam record. Kudos to driver Tyler Menninga for showing off some incredible technical ability.

Now, is this coolest monster truck moment of 2017? Probably not.

That honor likely goes to driver Lee O’Donnell, nicknamed the “Mad Scientist,” who in March pulled of a historically awesome front flip.