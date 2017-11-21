Here’s Who Kevin Garnett Surprisingly Believes Will Be Future NBA MVP

Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to be a part of the upper echelon of NBA players.

Garnett was named an All-Star 15 times over the course of his 21-year career and won the MVP Award in the 2003-04 season.

KG hasn’t stayed very far away from the game since retiring, as he continues to serve as a mentor to a number of young, promising players, including one budding youngster who the Big Ticket believes will rake in some serious hardware one day.

‘Thon Maker reminds me a lot of myself,” Garnett told Bleacher Report. “He loves the game. He’s a young, exuberant athlete who has a lot of tools—he has touch; he has agility; he has really, good feet. He has a really good shot from three-point all the way up to 19 to 21 feet. He has very good bones, as we say.

“Thon is going to be the MVP of the league one day. Mark it down. He has the bones. He has the appetite to be able to chase something like that.”

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Maker with the No. 10 overall pick in last year’s draft. In 15 games played this season, he’s averaging 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-1 center definitely is a work in progress, but he clearly has impressed one of the best big men in NBA history in short time.

Maker will have his work cut out for him in order to win MVP one day, as the NBA is littered with exciting young talent including his Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

