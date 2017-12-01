Here’s Why Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Won’t Protest National Anthem Sunday

One of the NFL’s most consistent protestors during the national anthem won’t be protesting Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has raised his fist during the national anthem since Week 2 of last season. But after the NFL committed $89 million over seven years to social reform causes Thursday, Jenkins felt as if his voice was heard, according to ESPN.

Jenkins co-founded a players group called the “Players Coalition,” which served as the catalyst in getting the league committed to funding those causes.

“I know a lot of people have kind of made a big deal about the money that the league has proposed, but I’m more concerned and more interested in the platform they’re proposing,” Jenkins said in the ESPN report. “The reason I started raising my fist in the first place is to draw awareness to injustices in this country, disenfranchised people of color. I wanted to draw awareness.”

Sounds like the league heard him loud and clear.

Retired receiver Anquan Boldin also had a huge hand in the negotiations, and he tweeted out Thursday that despite the agreement between the coalition and the NFL, it does not mandate players stand and be present for the anthem.

This initiative between the NFL, owners and Players Coalition does not mandate an end to any player demonstrations. Its always been about the issues; strengthening the criminal justice system and fight for racial and social equality. #PlayersCoalition pic.twitter.com/jjYnfimr94 — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) November 30, 2017

We’ll see if any more players follow suit with Jenkins.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images.