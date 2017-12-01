Redskins Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins both enter Thursday night’s Week 13 NFL matchup with a 5-6 record, which puts them in a second-place tie in the NFC East Division.

Although these rivals each face long odds to make the playoffs, the loser of this game likely will have absolutely no chance to reach the postseason.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins online.

When: Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Amazon Prime

