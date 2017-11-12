How Was Jacoby Brissett Allowed To Come Back In After Brutal Hit To Head?

It’s been a bad week for the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly was improperly allowed back in the game after taking a hit to the head during Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and Sunday brought another blemish for the league’s new-found safety protocol.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett took a brutal hit to the back of the head during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brissett immediately grabbed his head and went limp before needing to be helped up.
Brissett, however, didn’t miss a snap, as he was tested by an independent neurologist and cleared to go back into the game on the next series.
It was revealed after the game that Brissett began to develop symptoms later and now has entered the concussion protocol.
While the concussion protocol was meant to make the game safer for players, it clearly is in need of significant changes in order to be effective.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images
