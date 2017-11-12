How Was Jacoby Brissett Allowed To Come Back In After Brutal Hit To Head?

It’s been a bad week for the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly was improperly allowed back in the game after taking a hit to the head during Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and Sunday brought another blemish for the league’s new-found safety protocol.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett took a brutal hit to the back of the head during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brissett immediately grabbed his head and went limp before needing to be helped up.

#NFL #concussion protocol is a fraud. QB Jacoby Brissett goes back in after showing the clearest concussions signs of the season. Helmet-to-helmet hit, holds head, then goes limp, then needs help up. You don't need a protocol to hold this player out for the game. Check the tape: pic.twitter.com/db8sDwVmVl — Dr. Chris Nowinski (@ChrisNowinski1) November 12, 2017

Brissett, however, didn’t miss a snap, as he was tested by an independent neurologist and cleared to go back into the game on the next series.

It was revealed after the game that Brissett began to develop symptoms later and now has entered the concussion protocol.

Jacoby Brissett began developing concussion symptoms after the game, the Colts say. He is now in the concussion protocol. Team says he was checked twice during the game. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 12, 2017

While the concussion protocol was meant to make the game safer for players, it clearly is in need of significant changes in order to be effective.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images