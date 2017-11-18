Hurling Taking Hold In Northeast Thanks To Providence Hurling Club

Hurling isn’t a sport that is widely known in the United States of America, but it’s one that is slowly growing, especially in the New England area.

The ancient warrior sport of Ireland has made its way to Providence, R.I., thanks to the help of three men who built the Providence Hurling Club.

Mike Walsh and Mike Kennelly started the Providence Hurling Club with the help of Brendan McGinn.

What started out as a small group of people playing an unfamiliar sport has blossomed into a sizeable gathering of people enjoying each other’s company while experiencing a game Kennelly describes as, “baseball, but everyone gets a bat and you get to run around.”

To hear the story of the Providence Hurling Club, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

The Fenway Hurling Classic takes place Sunday, Nov.19 at 12:30 p.m. ET.