Gregg Popovich Hilariously Rips ‘Blind’ Referees In Heated Rant

Gregg Popovich got a little hot under the collar Friday night.
The San Antonio Spurs were locked in a battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the legendary coach had a few issues with the officiating crew.
Popovich has had some classic rants during his career, but this one might rank near the top.
Take a look:
Popovich’s A-plus night didn’t end there, though.
During his mid-quarter interview with ESPN’s Doris Burke, Popovich was asked how his team erased a 23-point deficit. His answer was perfect.
Never change, Pop.
Personally, we think that Popovich should use that as his campaign slogan if he ever decides to run for president.
Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images
