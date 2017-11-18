Gregg Popovich Hilariously Rips ‘Blind’ Referees In Heated Rant

Gregg Popovich got a little hot under the collar Friday night.

The San Antonio Spurs were locked in a battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the legendary coach had a few issues with the officiating crew.

Popovich has had some classic rants during his career, but this one might rank near the top.

Take a look:

I have to correct myself – Pop called all referees "F***ing blind" pic.twitter.com/aIzFmqDurM — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 18, 2017

Popovich’s A-plus night didn’t end there, though.

During his mid-quarter interview with ESPN’s Doris Burke, Popovich was asked how his team erased a 23-point deficit. His answer was perfect.

dreamingnothing: Screw you ESPN NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs https://t.co/Upu3Lzs2w6 pic.twitter.com/V2H0AY7w4W — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 18, 2017

Never change, Pop.

Personally, we think that Popovich should use that as his campaign slogan if he ever decides to run for president.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images