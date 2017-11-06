Isaiah Thomas Sends Message To Haters While Working Toward Cavs Debut

Isaiah Thomas has yet to appear in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fell to 4-6 on Sunday with a 117-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. But it sounds like the All-Star point guard is champing at the bit.

Thomas, who’s been sidelined with a hip injury, sent a message to the world via Twitter late Sunday night, making it clear he’s itching to return to the hardwood.

I️ just wanna HOOP!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 6, 2017

And when some haters threw shade in his direction, I.T. reminded everyone just how good he was last season with the Celtics before being traded to the Cavs over the offseason in the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

People forget and act like I didn’t bust they favorite PGs ass all last season LOL. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 6, 2017

There’s no denying Thomas was a stud last season, earning his second straight All-Star selection en route to finishing fifth in NBA MVP voting. He scored a career-best 28.9 points per game, good for third in The Association behind Russell Westbrook (31.6) and James Harden (29.1).

There’s also no denying the Cavs really could use Thomas amid their struggles, so he’ll be a welcome addition whenever he’s finally healthy and able to return.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images