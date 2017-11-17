Astros’ Jose Altuve Wins AL MVP, Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton Wins NL MVP

The Most Valuable Player awards in the American League and National League were announced Thursday, and there wasn’t any controversy.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve won the AL MVP after leading his team to an AL West title and ultimately the franchise’s first ever World Series championship. He batted .346 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI and a .410 on-base percentage.

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who’s been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, won the NL MVP award. The voting was very close, with Stanton’s margin of victory being just two points more than Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto.

Stanton hit a major-league best 59 home runs, along with 132 RBI, 123 runs scored and a .376 on-base percentage. He’s the first Marlins player ever to win an MVP.

Each MVP was voted on by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

