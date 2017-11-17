Joe Young Spends Night Sleeping, Shooting At Pacers Practice Facility

Indiana Pacers guard Joe Young might not have slept in the most ordinary location Thursday morning, but it very well could have been the most productive.

Young, an end-of-the-bench player for the Pacers, spent the night at the team’s practice facility on a bed of towels. He woke up twice, getting up 500 shots each time. The guard set up shop around 2 a.m. after the team’s flight returned from Memphis following a 116-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Here was his setup:

Slept on the floor last night after we landed from that great team win in Memphis!! Woke up twice and got 500 made shots up each time I woke up!! My bed was nice and cozy!!! U gotta stay ready at this level..#Grind pic.twitter.com/FBCZM6nbGY — Joe Young (@JoeyBuckets3) November 16, 2017

You have to admire the dedication, especially because in his three year career he has put up a combined 312 shots between field goal and free throw attempts.

He was asked about his wild night at practice on Thursday.

The full story from @JoeyBuckets3 about his night sleeping on the court at @StV_Center. pic.twitter.com/3b9NmFJis7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 16, 2017

Thumbnail Photo Via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports