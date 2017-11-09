Kyrie Irving Admits Celtics Vs. Lakers Had ‘Different Buzz’ Than Other Games

BOSTON — The Celtics entered the season with just four players from last year’s roster, so Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden was the first taste of the NBA’s best rivalry for many of Boston’s players.

Included among them was superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, who seemed to enjoy the atmosphere that Lakers-Celtics creates.

“It felt good,” Irving said after the Celtics’ 107-96 win. “You could definitely see it was a different buzz from the other games and of course, the ‘Beat LA’ chants. I have only watched that on YouTube and now I got to experience it out here. That was really exciting.”

Irving is no stranger to rivalries, though. He’s played in three straight NBA Finals, all coming against the Golden State Warriors while he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. It marked the first time in league history that two teams had met in the NBA Finals three consecutive seasons.

He also played one year at Duke, and the Blue Devils’ rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels is among the fiercest in all of sports.

Irving scored 19 points on 7-for-21 shooting in Boston’s win over their hated rivals. He made two clutch shots late in the fourth quarter to extend the C’s lead beyond the Lakers’ reach.

Wednesday’s matchup was the first time in a while that this rivalry has had a real buzz and energy to it, and these foes will play one more time in the regular season on Jan. 23 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

