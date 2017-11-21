LaVar Ball Interview On CNN Was Tough To Watch

The consensus leading up to the LaVar Ball interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN was it would be a complete unmitigated disaster.

Maybe that was shooting a bit low.

Ball went on the show to discuss his son LiAngelo, who was bagged for shoplifting with a pair of teammates while on a UCLA basketball trip to China.

The conversation went off the rails from the beginning and never came close to getting back. Though the conversation sounded civil from the onset, it was actually just the elder Ball attempting to rationalize his son shoplifting expensive merchandise while representing his school in China.

“I’ve seen 16- and 17-year-old kids go to jail for life that were my friends for doing bad things, making bad decisions. Doing stuff that’s harming people” Ball told Cuomo. “The way I looked at it was, OK he shoplifted. He wasn’t physical, we returned it, he fessed up to it. It wasn’t like he was like, ‘Nah I didn’t take them, I didn’t take them.’ He didn’t run in there with the assumption of ‘hey I can’t wait until I get to China cause I’m going to get some good stuff.

“It was an impulse thing, a bad decision at a bad time,” Ball continued. “That’s all it was for an 18-year-old that’s never done anything wrong, never been late to class, (he’s a) 4.0 student. I don’t think people are going to demean him over one bad decision concerning that it was victimless. He didn’t grab nobody’s arm, he didn’t do nothing. He tried to slide something away, understood what he did, but it’s not going without punishment. But I don’t think you should come down on a kid for making one mistake.”

Another notable moment came when Ball was posed the question about the boys thanking President Donald Trump for getting them out of China. Ball, who vehemently believes a thank you isn’t imperative, asked Cuomo if he thanked the doctor who delivered him. He also added this as well:

LaVar Ball on why he didn’t say “Thank You” to Trump: “I would have said thank you if he would have put (LiAngelo) on his plane and taken him home…there’s a lot of room on that plane.” — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 21, 2017

In fact, the only thank you that was given came in this unusual exchange in which Ball coerced Cuomo into thanking him in the middle of the interview for no apparent reason.

This is an impressive level of nonsense pic.twitter.com/pAEamAi74d — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 21, 2017

Of course, the closing stages of the interview became arguments over who was at fault for the conversation going in circles. To the surprise of nobody, nothing really was accomplished in the *discussion,* but it did end in the least surprising way possible.

I gotta admit, this sign off was hilarious pic.twitter.com/AjXHdWSb1w — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 21, 2017

Happy early Thanksgiving!

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images