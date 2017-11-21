LaVar Ball Rips ‘Soft’ Lakers Coaches For Their Handling Of Lonzo Ball

LaVar Ball isn’t a member of the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff, but in his mind, he probably believes he should be.

Ball already has been critical of the Lakers coaches early this season, as he’s been unhappy with the playing time of his son, Lonzo Ball. But Lonzo’s time on the court apparently isn’t the only gripe LaVar has with his son’s coaches.

“He’s been away from me too long,” LaVar Ball told Bleacher Report. “I see tendencies in his game—they’re trying to baby him a little bit…. They’re soft. They don’t know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him.”

Lonzo hasn’t been off the charts early in his first season, but he’s proven to be a more-than-capable guard. Through 17 games, he’s averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He’s also posted two triple doubles.

The 20-year-old UCLA product will continue to grow through growing pains, as will several of the Lakers’ other young players. L.A. is off to a mediocre 7-10 start to the season, but LaVar believes inexperience should not be used as an excuse.

“They’re letting it go too easy, saying they’re a young team,” he continued. “Forget about that! Put the (onus) on them. Say, ‘You guys need to win. You’ve got enough talent. Win some games.'”

You can say a lot of things about LaVar Ball, but one thing you can’t say is that he doesn’t have a winning attitude.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images