NBA

LeBron James Trolls Michigan Fans After Ohio State Wins Rivalry Game

by on Sat, Nov 25, 2017 at 6:01PM
2,061

LeBron James frequently is the subjected of trolling, but Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star flipped the script.

James, like many college football fans, spent the afternoon tuning into on college football’s fiercest rivalries, Ohio State vs. Michigan. And after the Buckeyes pulled out a 31-20 victory, the Akron, Ohio native decided to take a shot at Big Blue.

In a postgame Instagram photo, James congratulated Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and his team for their big win while also ribbing the Wolverines and their fans.

I know y'all was hoping they lose so u could be all up in ❌y co❌❌ents that I never read but guess u can't now(you probably still will). 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Anyways S/O Urban and the boys on a job well done! #OH #GoBucks🌰 #StriveForGreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

It must have been a total coincidence that the three-time NBA champion failed to use the letter “M” in the post, right?

One thing is for sure: James is spot-on with his assumption that Michigan fans and Ohio State haters alike still will flood his comments with angered responses.

Click here for college football rivalry game recaps >>

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team