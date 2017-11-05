Lions’ Eric Ebron To Wear These Epic ‘Rocket Power’ Cleats Vs. Packers

Eric Ebron might be one of the most consistently disappointing tight ends in all of football, but his cleat game is second to none.

Don’t believe us?

Check out these gems that the Detroit Lions tight end plays to wear during “Monday Night Football” against the Green Bay Packers:

@dejesuscustomfootwear 🔥🔥 A post shared by Eric Ebron (@ericebron) on Nov 2, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

So, in case you weren’t watching Nickelodeon in the early 2000s, these custom cleats are based on “Rocket Power,” a cartoon show about a group of kids who surf, skate and cause all kinds of trouble.

Personally, we hope Ebron keeps digging into the Nickelodeon well, as some “Wild Thornberrys” or “Angry Beavers” cleats would be pretty awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images