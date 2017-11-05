Mike Evans Sparks Bucs-Saints Brawl With Brutal Cheap Shot On Marshon Lattimore

What’s gotten into elite NFL wide receivers this Sunday?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already were having a rough go of it against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But Mike Evans escalated the situation from bad to worse in the third quarter.

It all started when Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston bizarrely poked Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the back of the helmet, causing Lattimore to turn around and shove him. That’s when Evans came sprinting in to absolutely level Lattimore, setting off a huge brawl in front of Tampa Bay’s sideline.

Bucs and Saints man… pic.twitter.com/HobABdr7Bk — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 5, 2017

Amazingly, Evans wasn’t ejected on the play — which is more than A.J. Green can say. The Cincinnati Bengals wideout was tossed earlier Sunday after choking out Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Can’t we all get along, guys?