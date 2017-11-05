NFL Rumors: Texans Have Discussed Taking Look At Colin Kaepernick

Could Colin Kaepernick finally be getting a job in the NFL?

The 30-year-old quarterback has been a free agent since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season, but the Houston Texans are in need of a talented signal-caller, and Kaepernick definitely is the top QB on the market.

Houston lost star rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL, and they might be interested in taking a look at Kaepernick, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

"There has been some chatter inside the [Texans'] building whether or not they take a look at Colin Kaepernick." – @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/YKkmiaxYQY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 5, 2017

While Glazer merely is reporting that some team officials are discussing the option of taking a look at Kaepernick, it’s significant for a few reasons.

First, Texans owner Bob McNair recently came under fire for controversial comments he made during a meeting at the NFL league office in which he likened protesting players to inmates at a prison. McNair also is one of a handful of owners who reportedly will be deposed in Kaepernick’s grievance against the league which accuses the NFL and team owners of colluding to keep him out of the league.

The Texans started Tom Savage at quarterback Sunday in Houston’s 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, so clearly they are in need of help under center if they wish to make a run at the AFC South.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images