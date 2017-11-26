Looks Like Isaiah Thomas Still Is A Fan Of Kyrie Irving’s Nasty Handles

Sure, Isaiah Thomas would appreciate a little more respect. But game still recognizes game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard revealed as much Saturday night on social media. After the NBA Instagram account posted a video of Kyrie Irving’s dazzling display of dribbling against the Indiana Pacers, Thomas apparently approved by tossing it a “like.”

There’s context here: Thomas recently called out an ESPN article hailing Irving as the Boston Celtics’ new “king of clutch,” which some interpreted as the Cavs guard having beef with his point guard successor in Boston. But Thomas also admitted he’s happy Irving is playing well, and that highlight actually is one of many Instagram videos featuring Irving plays that Thomas has “liked” this season.

Basically, IT clearly has no problem with Irving himself; the injured guard is a self-proclaimed NBA junkie who enjoys watching great players make great plays. His bone to pick is more with those discrediting what he accomplished in Boston — and he’s not afraid to admit that.

People forget and act like I didn’t bust they favorite PGs ass all last season LOL. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 6, 2017

