NFL Rumors: Cowboys To Waive Darren McFadden; Other Teams Interested?

The Dallas Cowboys’ backfield without Ezekiel Elliott is coming into focus.

The Cowboys plan to waive running back Darren McFadden after “mutual discussions,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

Some expected McFadden to take over as the lead back after Elliott’s suspension, but the veteran has received virtually no playing time this season. He was a healthy scratch in each of Dallas’ last two games and has exactly one carry for -2 yards on the season, as Alfred Morris and Rod Smith have carried the Cowboys’ rushing load in Elliott’s absence.

Morris projects to be Dallas’ lead back for the remainder of the season, with Smith providing a change of pace on third downs.

McFadden could draw interest for playoff contenders in need of a running back, per Rapoport, as he’s just two seasons removed from a 1,089-yard campaign in 2015. The 10-year veteran will come with plenty of rust, though, having totaled 25 carries in just four games over the last two campaigns.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images