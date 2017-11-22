NBA Betting Odds: Celtics Favored to Beat Heat, Extend Win Streak

The Boston Celtics will be aiming to build their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 17th straight victory when they visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night as 3.5-point favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston matched its fourth-longest straight-up win streak in franchise history with a 110-102 victory in Dallas as 6.5-point chalk on Monday, and takes an NBA-best 16-2 record into Wednesday night’s Celtics vs. Heat betting matchup at American Airlines Arena.

The Celtics have been equally dominant at the sportsbooks, covering in five straight, fueling an impressive 15-2-1 against-the-spread record. However, the team’s recent success has not come easy; Boston needed to overcome a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and force overtime in its win over the Mavericks.

That marked the fifth time during their current tear that the Celtics have been forced to rally after falling behind by double digits, including last week’s 92-88 win over the Golden State Warriors as 7-point home underdogs in which they overcame a 17-point deficit.

Tuesday’s date with the Heat closes out a three-game road trip. Following their clash with Golden State, the Celtics traveled to Atlanta, where their spotted the Hawks a 15-point first-half lead before powering back to tally a 110-99 win as 6-point chalk.

Boston continues to lead the NBA in team defense, allowing just 94.8 points per game, but has struggled to contain opposing shooters in its past four road dates, surrendering an average of 102.5 points per game, and pushing the point total OVER in each of those contests.

The Heat return to action looking to bounce back from their worst loss of the season, a 120-95 beating by the visiting Indiana Pacers on Sunday as 5.5-point chalk. Miami is on a 1-5 SU run at home since posting victories in its first two home dates of the season, and is a dismal 0-6-2 ATS during that stretch.

A victory in Miami on Wednesday would leave the Celtics just two wins shy of the longest SU winning streak in franchise history, which they set in 2008 by racking up 19 straight wins. The team returns home to battle Orlando on Saturday, followed by a road date with Indiana on Sunday.

The Celtics have taken five straight from the Magic including a 104-88 victory as 3.5-point road chalk on November 5, and have also won and covered in three meetings with the Pacers, including consecutive wins at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

