NHL Betting Odds: Bruins Looking To Build On Winning Streak Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins will look to wrap up a four-game road trip with a third straight victory on Wednesday as they travel to Newark to take on the New Jersey Devils.

Boston posted a 3-1 win in San Jose as +136 underdogs on Saturday after knocking off the Los Angeles Kings as +162 underdogs two nights earlier, marking the first time the club has recorded consecutive wins in 21 regular season games going into Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Devils betting matchup at Prudential Center.

The Bruins have established their first winning streak of the season despite facing continued concerns with offensive production. The team has potted just 12 total goals during its current 2-3-1 run and has scored more than three goals only once in its past 12 outings, dropping the Bruins to 24th in the NHL in team scoring at just 2.68 goals per game.

That has generated an 8-4 run for the UNDER in totals betting, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, including a 4-1 mark over the Bruins’ past five games. The UNDER also has prevailed in each of four Boston outings this season in which the total was set at 6.0.

The Bruins’ recent spurt has put the brakes on the team’s brutal performance on the road this season. Boston fell to defeat in six of its first seven dates away from TD Garden, tallying two or fewer goals on three occasions. The club also has been outshot on the road five times this season, including Saturday’s date with the Sharks, who outgunned the Bruins by a 37-20 margin.

While their recent turnaround is welcome, the Bruins continue to lag in the standings and on the NHL futures. Boston remains three points back of the Washington Capitals for the second Eastern Conference wild card and must leapfrog at least three teams to join the playoff fray. The club also sits back at +5000 on the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup.

The Devils captured a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild as +167 road underdogs on Monday to end a two-game losing streak. New Jersey has cooled off since opening on a 9-2-0 run, winning just three of nine, including a 1-1-1 mark on home ice.

New Jersey has taken two straight from the Bruins on home ice while surrendering just one total goal but has otherwise struggled in head-to-head matchups. Boston has claimed victory in 19 of its last 24 dates with the Devils and has surrendered more than two goals to New Jersey just once in its past nine meetings.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images