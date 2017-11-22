Patriots Keeping Touchdown Celebrations Simple Even With Relaxed Rules

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Sack Race. The Hide-And-Seek. The People’s Elbow. The Duck, Duck, Goose.

The NFL’s relaxed celebration rules this season have resulted in some creative and hilarious ideas, with teams from around the league joining in the fun.

The New England Patriots, however, are not one of those teams.

Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick’s squad has kept things simple in the touchdown celebration department this season, mostly sticking to old-school spikes and end-zone hugs. Occasionally, a Patriots player will heave the ball into the stands after crossing the goal line, but that’s about as inventive as it gets in New England.

During his Wednesday morning news conference, Belichick was asked whether his team has any choreographed planned for the final six games. His response was perfectly on brand for the Patriots coach.

“Yeah, we’re really focused more on trying to keep the other team out of the end zone and trying to get into the end zone,” Belichick said. “We haven’t really spent a lot of time on the halftime show.”

