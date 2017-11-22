Pedro Martinez Headlines The Globies’ Editors’ Choice Awards

Pedro Martinez, admired for his accomplishments with the Red Sox, his role as a baseball ambassador between the Dominican Republic and Boston, and his continuing charity work, will be the recipient of the Boston Pride Award at the 2017 edition of The Globies.

The Boston Pride Award goes to someone who exemplifies the spirit of Boston sports, and is one of several Editors’ Choice Awards presented at The Globies, which will be held Dec. 5 at House of Blues Boston. Previous winners were late Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino and Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

Martinez, who pitched for the Red Sox from 1998 to 2004, hosts a charity gala each year in Boston, and also works with The BASE, an after-school baseball program in Roxbury, and with Lindos Suenos, a Red Sox program that brings American teenagers to the Dominican Republic to perform community service and play baseball alongside Dominican teammates.

“One of Pedro’s dreams has always been for Bostonian and Dominican teenagers to interact, and we believe one of the ways we can continue to do that is through the work of the charity,” Carolina Martinez, Pedro’s wife, told Boston.com in October. “Some of his essence, and part of the DNA of the charity, is to give back, empower the generation, and also have a globalized perspective.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images