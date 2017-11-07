Raiders Deny Miko Grimes’ Claim That Offensive Line Let Derek Carr Get Hurt

Miko Grimes is stirring the pot again.

Grimes’ husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, doesn’t have any association with the Raiders, but that didn’t stop Miko from making a damning accusation against Oakland’s offensive linemen Tuesday during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

Grimes asserted that Raiders linemen allowed quarterback Derek Carr to get injured in a game against the Washington Redskins earlier this season after Carr took issue with his teammates protesting during the national anthem.

“(Carr) was against (the offensive line) protesting,” Grimes said, “and they had a fight in the locker room before that Monday night game with the Redskins.”

“… Derek Carr is a Bible thumper to the fullest. And so he was basically trying to force the players to read the Bible before the game and do all this stuff, and they were like, ‘No, that’s you.’

“And so he was so upset about it, (and) when the whole offensive line said they were going to kneel, he was like, ‘No, you’re not kneeling. This is America, you’re going to stand for the flag.’ And they got in a fight in the locker room, so when they came out to play, they basically had a plan (to let Carr get hit).”

That offensive linemen would intentionally miss blocks to allow their QB to take a hard hit is a pretty damning accusation. The Raiders, for their part, vehemently denied Grimes’ claims, starting with left tackle Donald Penn.

It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention I️ hope it was worth it all lies😭😂😭😂😭 — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) November 7, 2017

Penn’s teammates, including cornerback Antonio Hamilton, punter Marquette King and running back Jalen Richard, also closed ranks.

This is all the explanation you, I won’t reply back to anything else on this subject… God, Love & Peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DV2ysFTQ04 — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) November 7, 2017

Folks tryin to come up so hard just to build a following that they gotta create fake news… smh. — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) November 7, 2017

Lies this cheesy … https://t.co/c0rKTuEXZf — Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) November 7, 2017

As for the validity of Grimes’ conspiracy theory, the Washington Post did a pretty thorough breakdown of Oakland’s offensive line play from that Redskins game and concluded there’s no real evidence of the Raiders trying to get Carr hurt.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images