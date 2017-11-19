Redskins’ Chris Thompson Carted Off After Suffering Brutal Leg Injury

An injury-filled NFL season just go even worse.
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson suffered a gruesome leg injury and was carted off the field late in third quarter of his team’s 34-31 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 27-year-old had his leg put in an air cast, and was visibly emotional while leaving the field.
Here’s the ugly play:
And here’s Thompson being carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Superdome:
The injury obviously is devastating for Thompson, but also is a tough blow for the Redskins, as Thompson has been their most dynamic player throughout the 2017-18 season.
The Florida State product entered the game leading Washington in rushing yards (277) and receiving yards (494).
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
