Redskins’ Chris Thompson Carted Off After Suffering Brutal Leg Injury

An injury-filled NFL season just go even worse.

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson suffered a gruesome leg injury and was carted off the field late in third quarter of his team’s 34-31 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 27-year-old had his leg put in an air cast, and was visibly emotional while leaving the field.

Here’s the ugly play:

This injury to Chris Thompson doesn't look good. Right ankle gets trapped underneath a Saints player pic.twitter.com/WW8hQcp42n — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 19, 2017

And here’s Thompson being carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Superdome:

Before you worry about how Chris Thompson’s injury will impact your fantasy team, watch this. pic.twitter.com/j2y1xFWuo3 — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) November 19, 2017

The injury obviously is devastating for Thompson, but also is a tough blow for the Redskins, as Thompson has been their most dynamic player throughout the 2017-18 season.

The Florida State product entered the game leading Washington in rushing yards (277) and receiving yards (494).

