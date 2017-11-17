Stephen A. Smith All-In On Jaylen Brown After Big Night Vs. Warriors

Jaylen Brown put the NBA world on notice Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics guard, playing with a heavy heart, was instrumental in his team’s thrilling 92-88 win over the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Brown’s jump in performance this season has garnered the 21-year-old heaps of praise, and ESPN’ Stephen A. Smith is leading the charge.

During Friday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith said Thursday’s performance was Brown’s “coming-out party.” He then explained why he believes Brown has such a bright future.

After watching Brown drop 22 points against the Warriors, with the death of his best friend fresh in his mind, it’s pretty tough to argue with Smith.

The ever-opinionated NBA analyst has been awfully high on the Celtics this season, as he even agrees with Sever Kerr’s assessment that the C’s are the “team of the future” in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images