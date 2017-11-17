Patriots Are All Business Despite Scenic Getaway To Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty stressed Thursday the team is not on vacation despite spending the week in in the mountains, it sounded as if it was coming straight from head coach Bill Belichick’s mouth.

Regardless of whether it was McCourty’s message or Belichick’s, the head coach was on board.

“One-hundred percent,” Belichick said. “Yeah. One-hundred percent. Couldn’t agree with it more.”

The Patriots flew to Denver on Friday prior to Sunday’s night’s Week 10 matchup with the Broncos. After the Patriots beat the Broncos 41-16, they drove straight to Colorado Springs.

The Patriots had a day of meetings Monday before an off day Tuesday, when many players enjoyed scenic views around the Colorado Springs mountains. They practiced at the United States Air Force Academy Wednesday through Friday. They were treated to parachuters landing on the practice field Wednesday and a falcon flight Thursday.

“It’s been great,” Belichick said. “It’s great, but our job here is to get ready for the Raiders. That’s why we’re here.”

The Patriots will go straight from Colorado Springs to Mexico City on Saturday. The Patriots play the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca on Sunday afternoon.

“Yeah, well, we’ll do the best we can,” Belichick said about the trip to Mexico. “I don’t know. I mean, I’ve never been there before. We’ve got other people that are planning for it. We’ll figure it out when we get there.”

It doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that the Patriots will be spending as little time in Mexico as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN