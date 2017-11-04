Tom Brady Shares Revealing Photo Of Gisele Bundchen Laying On A Beach

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, certainly seem to be enjoying the New England Patriots’ bye week.

The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Saturday to share picture of Bundchen laying on a beach that, while unidentified, is strikingly beautiful. Check out the photo in the Instagram post below:

Sun’s out……😍👀🌊 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Nice caption, Tom. Nice.

Honestly, this picture of Bundchen could easily slide into the Brazilian supermodel’s portfolio, as it looks like something straight out of a magazine.

Hopefully Brady gets the rest and relaxation he needs as the Pats prepare for their Week 10 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Nov. 12.

