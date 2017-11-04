Paul George, Gordon Hayward Were Texting Minutes After Gruesome injury

Gordon Hayward and Paul George can relate — unfortunately.

Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the first quarter of the Boston Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And one of the first people he talked to while in the trainer’s room reportedly was George, who infamously broke his leg during a Team USA scrimmage in 2014.

Check out this tweet from the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett:

Paul George said he texted Gordon Hayward just minutes after his injury — and that GH texted him back while he was still in trainer's room. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) November 3, 2017

Personally, we can’t believe Hayward was able to even look at his phone, given what he was going through.

Furthermore, we wouldn’t be surprised if Hayward reaches out to the Oklahoma City Thunder forward throughout his recovery, in order to get some advice. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, for one, already has reached out to Orlando Magic head coach Frang Vogel, who was coaching George and the Indiana Pacers the year that George suffered his injury.

