Tom Brady Talks Relationship With Bill Belichick, Possibility Of Getting Traded

Tom Brady would like to clear the air. On a couple things, anyway.

The Patriots’ decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo last week sparked all sorts of speculation about what that meant for Brady and his legacy in New England. Among the most eye-opening reports: that Brady’s “camp” supposedly felt he could be traded following the 2017 season, and that his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick is “not great.”

The Patriots quarterback got the chance to respond Monday morning during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.”

“I don’t even know who my camp is,” Brady said, via WEEI.com.

What about his relationship with Belichick?

“I think it’s the way it has always been,” Brady said. “I think he is a great coach and there is obviously no coach I would rather play for. I love playing for this team and I’ve tried to do it for a long time and I have done it for a long time. I enjoy doing it and hopefully I can do it for a long time.”

Reports since have followed that New England has no intention of trading Brady and that Belichick incredulously turned down John Lynch this offseason when the San Francisco 49ers general manager asked if Brady was available for trade.

But the 40-year-old said he isn’t naive about the possibility of being dealt.

“I mean, everyone has the opportunity to go to another team or get traded, or cut, or released,” Brady said. “I have played with so many great players that that has happened to, several times, and coaches too. Player movement is not new to anyone.”

As for the ESPN the Magazine story that reported a rift between Belichick and Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, the veteran QB was a bit more tight-lipped.

“No, I don’t have any insight,” Brady responded. “… I have no idea (if there’s an issue between Belichick and Guerrero).”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images