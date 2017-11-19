USC Fools UCLA With Incredible Fake Punt Return For 72-Yard Touchdown

Nothing is off the table in a rivalry game, especially one as hotly contested as USC-UCLA.
The Trojans and Bruins faced off Saturday night, and No. 11 USC got on the board thanks to a little trickery.
UCLA went back to punt with 9:12 remaining in the first quarter, and the Trojans had something special waiting for their crosstown rival.
Ajene Harris appeared to be camped under the ball causing UCLA’s kick coverage to collapse to his side of the field. But Michael Pittman Jr. was waiting near the opposite sideline to catch the punt. With the coverage converging on Harris, Pittman took the punt and scampered 72 yards for the score.
Take a look at the trick play in the video below:
That’s definitely a play Clay Helton should keep in his back pocket.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
